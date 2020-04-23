Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 3.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $52,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 397,359 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of PXD traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.31. 3,134,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.90. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

