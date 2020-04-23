Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 484,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $720.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%.

In related news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $42,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,963 shares of company stock worth $422,002. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,075,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 241,271 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 465,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

