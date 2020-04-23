Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXNX. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 132,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,438. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,493.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,327 shares of company stock worth $3,889,728 in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

