Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.21. 2,092,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

