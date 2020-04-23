Piper Sandler Comments on Old National Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Old National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONB. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ONB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 6,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,352. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after purchasing an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,342,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

