Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mercantile Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $350.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

