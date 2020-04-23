Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. grace capital bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.83%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

