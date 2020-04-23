Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $766.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,992.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $65,531.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,593.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $507,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

