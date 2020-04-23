Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.10. 18,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,166. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $150.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $205,805,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $100,079,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $20,799,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,336,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

