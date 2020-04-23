Piper Sandler Weighs in on Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,815. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 271,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 169,145 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

