Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mallinckrodt PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of MNK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 88,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663,647. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $256.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

