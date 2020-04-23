PlatinumBAR Price Down 23.3% This Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,111.83 and approximately $47.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

