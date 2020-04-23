PlayGame 1-Day Volume Hits $111.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $181,215.83 and $111.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02603391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00214992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.