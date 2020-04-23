Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.82 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.82 EPS.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Plexus has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.