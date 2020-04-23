Polymath Market Cap Hits $9.70 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, Koinex and Binance. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $2.17 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00577065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006765 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,410,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Koinex, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

