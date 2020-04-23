PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of POL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 240,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,815. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PolyOne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

