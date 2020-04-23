PolySwarm Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $9,149.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.08 or 0.02612981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00214032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

