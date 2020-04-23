Populous Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003138 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bithumb. Populous has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $3.83 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.02607344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00051286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Mercatox, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

