Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 188.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTLA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 2,538,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,087. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,108,000 after buying an additional 390,131 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,456,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,530,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,054,000 after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 77,159 shares during the period.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

