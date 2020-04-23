Potbelly Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Potbelly in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $101.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The company has a market cap of $78.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 1,230.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Potbelly by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

