PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PRA Health Sciences to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRAH opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.78.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

