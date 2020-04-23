PRASM (PSM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, PRASM has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One PRASM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and CoinTiger. PRASM has a total market capitalization of $41,849.17 and $7.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRASM alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00431636 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001026 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004435 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PRASM Profile

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRASM is prasm.io.

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRASM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRASM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRASM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRASM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.