Precision Drilling (PDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.73. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.54.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

