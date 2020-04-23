Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.30. 105,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $485.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.55. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

