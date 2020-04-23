Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) is Reinhart Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,327 shares during the period. Premier accounts for approximately 2.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.58% of Premier worth $22,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Premier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,191,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,521,000 after buying an additional 134,866 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,920,000 after buying an additional 716,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Premier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,406,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Premier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after buying an additional 60,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Premier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,229,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,556,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 414,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,832. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

