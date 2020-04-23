PRIZM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $595,442.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $54.39 million and $595,442.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,448.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.03211976 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00769338 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013235 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

