Professional Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Professional Planning increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 14.5% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $279.63. 3,551,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,420,484. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.17 and a 200-day moving average of $276.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

