Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post sales of $230,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $900,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.45 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 9,542.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.36. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $5,102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

