Proto Labs (PRLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Proto Labs has set its Q1 guidance at $0.50-0.58 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

