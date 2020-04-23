Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Proton has a market cap of $3.55 million and $3.20 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.04474660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00066008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013297 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008838 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Proton is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,586,536 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_.

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

