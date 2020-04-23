Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $866.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

