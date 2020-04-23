PTON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 63.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 62.4% lower against the dollar. One PTON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bittrex and Bilaxy. PTON has a total market capitalization of $268,765.67 and $39.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.02674416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00220909 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

