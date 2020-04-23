PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.26.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $24.82. 240,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,189. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

