Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport’s (PMMAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PMMAF opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

