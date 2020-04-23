Pure Reaches Market Cap of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.01096064 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00056071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00227727 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About Pure

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

