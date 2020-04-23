PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of PRTC stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.24). 62,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The company has a market capitalization of $775.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.54. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.36 ($4.46).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

