PureTech Health’s (PRTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday.

LON:PRTC opened at GBX 261 ($3.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.54. PureTech Health has a one year low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 339.36 ($4.46). The company has a market cap of $742.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

