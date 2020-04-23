Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $497.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

