PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,485.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00032641 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00043597 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,411.80 or 0.99500676 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00059953 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,081,428,943 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

