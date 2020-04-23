Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for BP plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BP in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,294,168. BP has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

