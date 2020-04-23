Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,380,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188,893. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

