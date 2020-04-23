Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

