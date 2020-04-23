Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Vivint Solar in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of VSLR opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Vivint Solar has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $684.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $34,145.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,797 shares of company stock worth $5,088,457. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

