Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut by Analyst

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for 2U in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 2U’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. 2U’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Shares of TWOU opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,648,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 187,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,968,000.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

