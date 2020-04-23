Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Reduced by Analyst

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

