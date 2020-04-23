Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 257,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

