Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Brink’s Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Brink’s in a report released on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Brink’s stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,386. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.15 per share, with a total value of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,615. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

