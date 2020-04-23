Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Raised by Analyst

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

COG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

NYSE COG traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $152,690,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $71,559,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after buying an additional 2,594,373 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,430,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

