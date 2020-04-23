Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Decreased by Analyst

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

