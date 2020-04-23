Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COLL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

COLL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $651.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,502,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 210,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 505,128 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,742,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

